Head-To-Head Review: Oculis (OCS) & The Competition

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) is one of 959 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Oculis to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get Oculis alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oculis and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oculis $980,000.00 -$98.92 million -6.71 Oculis Competitors $1.65 billion $150.62 million -1.84

Oculis’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oculis. Oculis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oculis has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oculis’ peers have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

22.3% of Oculis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oculis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oculis -6,712.02% -52.72% -43.72% Oculis Competitors -3,062.12% -293.82% -34.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oculis and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oculis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Oculis Competitors 6390 18218 43658 911 2.57

Oculis presently has a consensus target price of $30.17, indicating a potential upside of 152.65%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 76.62%. Given Oculis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oculis is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Oculis peers beat Oculis on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Oculis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis. The company is based in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.