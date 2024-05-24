Head-To-Head Survey: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhihu has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 22.99% 10.88% 5.98% Zhihu -20.00% -16.32% -11.54%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $6.27 billion 5.34 $1.40 billion $2.22 23.41 Zhihu $591.40 million 0.63 -$118.82 million ($1.14) -3.18

This table compares Trip.com Group and Zhihu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Trip.com Group and Zhihu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 2 10 0 2.83 Zhihu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trip.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $60.30, indicating a potential upside of 16.05%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Zhihu.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Zhihu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Zhihu on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services. It also offers information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

