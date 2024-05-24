Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HGV. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,832. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE HGV opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.94. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

