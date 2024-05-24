Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIMS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIMS opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,582.50 and a beta of 0.97. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $98,349.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,733.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at $66,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $98,349.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,733.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.69.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

