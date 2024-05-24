IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Shares of IESC stock opened at $158.67 on Thursday. IES has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $184.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average of $102.08.
In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,466,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $2,387,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares in the company, valued at $12,466,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,513 shares of company stock worth $6,186,467 in the last three months. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
