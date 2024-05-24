Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Insider Elizabeth Surkovic Purchases 1,506 Shares of Stock

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Surkovic purchased 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £5,993.88 ($7,618.05).

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:IEM opened at GBX 398.50 ($5.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 394.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 384.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,660.42 and a beta of 0.80. Impax Environmental Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 331.13 ($4.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 421.50 ($5.36).

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

