Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Insider Elizabeth Surkovic Purchases 1,506 Shares of Stock

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Surkovic purchased 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £5,993.88 ($7,618.05).
Impax Environmental Markets Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of LON:IEM opened at GBX 398.50 ($5.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 394.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 384.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,660.42 and a beta of 0.80. Impax Environmental Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 331.13 ($4.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 421.50 ($5.36).
About Impax Environmental Markets
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Impax Environmental Markets
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.