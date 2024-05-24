Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.04

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $6.50. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 3,053 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0666 per share. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.25%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

