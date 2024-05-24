Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.04

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $6.50. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 3,053 shares traded.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 2.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
