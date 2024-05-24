InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.22

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.64. InnovAge shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 29,120 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.95 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.24.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

