Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $7,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,317,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,928,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE CVNA opened at $109.91 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 3.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1,370.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carvana by 880.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 34,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Carvana by 1,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

