Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $7,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,317,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,928,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Carvana Price Performance
NYSE CVNA opened at $109.91 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 3.28.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
