Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells 36,847 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,836.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,145,699.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Rohit Kapoor sold 30,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $914,100.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $459,150.00.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in ExlService by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

