Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells 12,406 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $249.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $253.99.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

