Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

International Seaways Stock Up 0.2 %

INSW opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of -0.05. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. International Seaways’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 173.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

