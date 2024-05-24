Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells 16,465 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,169.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LSCC stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

