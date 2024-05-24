Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $746.39 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $678.68 and a 200-day moving average of $643.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $743.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.9% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 274.9% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

