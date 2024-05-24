Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 10,907 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

PLTR opened at $20.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.72, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

