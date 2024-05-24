Insider Selling: Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells 21,689 Shares of Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.7 %

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$49.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of C$38.79 and a 12-month high of C$50.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$48.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 88.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.25.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

