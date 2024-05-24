Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells 6,585 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 6,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $214,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, April 8th, David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $3,831,000.00.

On Monday, March 25th, David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $1,522,892.30.

On Wednesday, February 28th, David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,671,639.92.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Roblox by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

