Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Sells 38,083 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.3 %

SLB opened at $46.32 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

