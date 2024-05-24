Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) versus Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Financial Analysis

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inspirato and Expedia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50 Expedia Group 0 16 9 0 2.36

Inspirato presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 165.15%. Expedia Group has a consensus target price of $148.12, indicating a potential upside of 34.06%. Given Inspirato’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than Expedia Group.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Inspirato has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expedia Group has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

39.5% of Inspirato shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Expedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Inspirato shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Expedia Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspirato and Expedia Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $329.10 million 0.08 -$51.76 million ($14.56) -0.27 Expedia Group $12.84 billion 1.17 $797.00 million $5.34 20.69

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expedia Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and Expedia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -14.98% N/A -8.29% Expedia Group 6.18% 41.63% 4.87%

Summary

Expedia Group beats Inspirato on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences. It is involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Pass for member to book pass trips; Inspirato Club for members to book trips up to one year in advance Inspirato for Good, a platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com. The company's B2B segment provides various travel and non-travel companies including airlines, offline travel agents, online retailers, corporate travel management, and financial institutions who leverage its travel technology and tap into its diverse supply to augment their offerings and market Expedia Group rates and availabilities to its travelers. Its trivago segment, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites. In addition, the company provides brand advertising through online and offline channels, loyalty programs, mobile apps, and search engine marketing, as well as metasearch, social media, direct and personalized traveler communications on its websites, and through direct e-mail communication with its travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

