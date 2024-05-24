Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Trading Up 4% After Analyst Upgrade

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $28.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Integra LifeSciences traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.24. 201,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 859,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,994 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $43,034,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,443,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

