Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 391.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PTH opened at $41.69 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

