Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 43,736 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,118% compared to the average daily volume of 1,359 call options.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.82. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 170,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.