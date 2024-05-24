Investors Purchase High Volume of QUALCOMM Call Options (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 78,034 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 24% compared to the average volume of 63,117 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $201.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.38. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $207.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

