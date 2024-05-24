iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,144 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,510,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,808 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,537,000 after buying an additional 813,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,221,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,820,000 after buying an additional 45,547 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $110.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.15. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

