iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $94.28 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.98.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.