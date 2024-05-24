iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,778,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 57,285.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 700,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after purchasing an additional 698,884 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,555,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,850,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.79. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.