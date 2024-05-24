Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $213,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Jabil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 121.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 51,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $118.85 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $83.64 and a one year high of $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.75%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

