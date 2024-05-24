Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 28,938 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 126.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,938 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Incyte by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,020,000 after buying an additional 1,465,792 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2,858.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,409,000 after purchasing an additional 991,110 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 585.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 978,342 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 56.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,053,000 after purchasing an additional 970,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 145.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 864,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,954,000 after purchasing an additional 512,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.69.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $57.45 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

