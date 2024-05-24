Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,833 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.