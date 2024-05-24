Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $169.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.14. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

