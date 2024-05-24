Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 10,520 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kohl’s by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KSS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Kohl’s Trading Up 2.1 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.