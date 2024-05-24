Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBOE opened at $180.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.86 and its 200 day moving average is $181.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

