JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Frederic Simon Sells 35,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,055,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $1,363,950.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,490,650.00.

JFrog Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in JFrog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 101,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $4,979,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $3,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in JFrog by 9.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in JFrog by 31.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

