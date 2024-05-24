Jon W. Olson Sells 3,000 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,169.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $79.21 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,609,000 after purchasing an additional 71,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,014,000 after acquiring an additional 72,071 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,840,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,599,000 after acquiring an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 15.6% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,484,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,396,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,663,000 after purchasing an additional 135,103 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLKB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

