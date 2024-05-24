JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,150.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $850.00 to $1,150.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,125.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $1,037.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $889.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $698.74. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $298.06 and a 1 year high of $1,063.20.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.