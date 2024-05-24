Jump Financial LLC Acquires 5,823 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 703,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $1,254,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 59,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $660.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

