Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

IVR opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $433.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.85. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

