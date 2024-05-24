Jump Financial LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 26th.

AssetMark Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

AMK stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AssetMark Financial

(Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.