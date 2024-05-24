Jump Financial LLC Has $450,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,267 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 335,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $186.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.09. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 146.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

