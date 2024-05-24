Jump Financial LLC Invests $449,000 in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,360,000 after purchasing an additional 60,507 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Visteon by 11.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 664,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65,593 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 421,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 37.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 359,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 98,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Visteon by 10.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Visteon Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of VC opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $105.19 and a one year high of $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.05.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

