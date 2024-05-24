Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 31.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 46.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 49.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 48.33 and a quick ratio of 48.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.22. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $110.70.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.44. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

