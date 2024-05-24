Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 63,737 Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Get Almacenes Éxito alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carronade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,850,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,081,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter worth about $895,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE:EXTO opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. Almacenes Éxito S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Almacenes Éxito Announces Dividend

Almacenes Éxito ( NYSE:EXTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.0085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.17%.

Almacenes Éxito Profile

(Free Report)

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.