Jump Financial LLC Sells 11,937 Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,937 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Biomea Fusion were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMEA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $11.13 on Friday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $400.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

