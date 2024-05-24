Jump Financial LLC Sells 5,039 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1,143.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 104,988 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,560 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.27.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $118.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.46. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $141.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.14%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

