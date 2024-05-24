Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 135,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 62,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GIS. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

General Mills Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

