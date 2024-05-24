K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$9.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Pi Financial raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.10.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.99.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$768,910.00. In related news, Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total value of C$768,910.00. Also, Director Saurabh Handa sold 89,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$670,192.40. Insiders have sold 364,240 shares of company stock worth $2,748,330 in the last 90 days.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

