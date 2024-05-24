Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,393 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of JEF opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

