Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSJ. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 312.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 136,507 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 2,734.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 169.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 186.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.54. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

