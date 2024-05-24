Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,322,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 765,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,266,000 after acquiring an additional 318,398 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,438,000 after acquiring an additional 578,966 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,119,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,393,000 after acquiring an additional 84,749 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BIP opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

