Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 42.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $35.39 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

